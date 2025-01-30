Former Knicks Star Could Help Heat Trade Jimmy Butler
Could former New York Knicks star Julius Randle wind up taking his talents to South Beach?
A report from SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley at least somewhat hints at the possibility: amidst the Miami Heat's drama surrounding the Jimmy Butler situation, Begley noted that the South Floridians had expressed interest in trading for the current Minnesota Timberwolf Randle over the offseason. Such discussions could open again if they call for Butler's former employer Minnesota to take Butler off their hands.
"In the offseason, the Heat were one of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Julius Randle, per SNY sources," Begley said in a report this week, mentioning that the Phoenix Suns could be involved too. "Randle has remained on the Heat's radar during the Butler saga, sources say. I don't know if there are any active trade talks between Minnesota and Miami. But the two teams have been in touch on Butler trades."
A trade with Miami would be ironic for Randle, whose metropolitan past holds a checkered history against the Heat.
Tuesday, for example, marked the one-year anniversary of Randle's final game as a Knick, one that saw him endure a season-ending shoulder injury in a win over Miami at Madison Square Garden.
Less than a year prior, Randle suffered an ankle injury in a late regular season game in South Beach, one that noticeably affected his performance in the 2023 postseason, which saw the Heat dispose of the Knicks in the second round en route to the NBA Finals.
Despite Miami's rumored interest, the Knicks wound up trading Randle, along with Donte DiVincenzo, to the Timberwolves in the deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan. While Towns has performed as advertised, Randle has struggled to live up to his metropolitan hype. Such issues and a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26 make him a potential name on the block as the Wolves try to find stability in the post-Towns era.
Randle has already made his return to Madison Square Garden this season, doing so with the Timberwolves earlier this month. New York faces Miami again on March 2 in South Beach.
