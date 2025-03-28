Insider Predicts When Jalen Brunson Returns to Knicks
The New York Knicks have been without star point guard Jalen Brunson for three weeks, and there's a good chance that he will be out for a little while longer.
The Knicks are in the tough predicament as to whether to keep Brunson on the sidelines or play him in hopes of getting him ready for the postseason.
Returning too soon could re-aggravate the injury, but waiting too late could have him coming out flat and rusty when the Knicks really need him in the playoffs.
ESPN insider Tim MacMahon shared his insight into how long Brunson will be out and when he could return to the Knicks.
“It’s my understanding Brunson will be back before the playoffs," MacMahon said on ESPN's NBA Today h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“He will be able to get a few games under his belt, probably at least four I would say.”
Brunson has played in 61 games for the Knicks this season, which is four shy of the 65-game threshold he needs to meet in order to qualify for any major league awards.
If Brunson were to play in the last four games, that would put him on par to return on Apr. 8 against the Boston Celtics. That being said, the next two games for the Knicks are back-to-back on Apr. 10 and 11, so Brunson probably wouldn't play in both of those contests.
This means if the Knicks want to see him back for four more games to ramp up for the postseason and allow him to play in 65 contests, a return on April 6 against the Phoenix Suns is the likely target date.
This means Brunson should be out for another five games, including tonight's affair against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!