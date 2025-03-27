Three Knicks Guards Out vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks backcourt will need some help off the backwall.
The Knicks' injury report for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m. ET, MSG) lists three guards as out. The continued departure of Jalen Brunson (ankle) was likely expected, but New York will also be missing Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) as they face a crucial tilt and a potential first-round playoff preview.
With all three out, the path is likely being paved toward Tyler Kolek's first NBA start. Many have clamored to see Kolek take on an expanded role in the Knicks' rotation and he has justified such requests with 24 assists and only one turnover in the last three games. He'd become the first rookie Knicks guard to get a starting five spot since McBride in January 2022.
Delon Wright would likely serve as a backup if and when Kolek gets the nod. Wright was the Knicks' prime acquisition at the trade (from the Bucks, ironically enough) and played 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after getting only 24 total in six prior appearances since coming over in early February.
On the hosting Bucks' side, Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable after missing Wednesday's game in Denver with an ankle injury. The Bucks (40-32) would face the Knicks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs if the season ended today. Milwaukee already know that it will be without Damian Lillard (blood clots) as well as former Knicks Bobby Portis (suspension) and Jericho Sims (thumb).
