Knicks Owner Sends Message to Rookie Ariel Hukporti
German-born center Ariel Hukporti had a wunderbar evening for the New York Knicks on Monday.
The final pick of the most recent NBA Draft took advantage of early minutes against the Houston Rockets, securing a highlight-reel worthy block of imposing opponent Steven Adams amidst the 124-118 victory. Hukporti was thrust into the primary rotation with Precious Achiuwa taking on extra duties amidst OG Anunoby's absence.
While it was far from a perfect night for Hukporti, who picked up four fouls in eight minutes, during which the Knicks were a minus-14 on the scoreboard while he was on the floor, his resilience and effort was noticed by a unique source: per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Hukporti was personally approached by Knicks owner James Dolan for a "brief conversation" before he left the Madison Square Garden locker room.
“I was actually quite surprised because he never actually comes. I was quite surprised, but it was good to hear from him,” Hukporti told Winfield. “It’s extra motivation. He’s paying attention to the little stuff.”
“[Dolan] said, ‘Oh yeah, you got playing time today. You did a great job,'” Hukporti continued. “He just told me to keep working and keep trusting. I’m glad that he gave me an opportunity to play for the Knicks.”
Teams led by Tom Thibodeau are often notorious for keeping rookies on the bench and this current crop of metropolitan freshmen is no exception. Hukporti and draft classmates Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek have struggled to gain lasting roles in the primary rotation while their fellow draftee Kevin McCullar Jr. is finally back in action in G League Westchester after dealing with injuries.
But as the Knicks (33-17) have bided their time until Mitchell Robinson returns, Hukporti has perhaps taken advantage of his fleeting NBA minutes the best: in limited playing time, Hukporti is averaging 4.6 blocks per 100 possessions and has sunk 11 of his 17 tries from the field at close range. Monday marked his most extensive NBA work since Jan. 10, when he got 12 minutes in a loss to Oklahoma City.
By his own admission, Hukporti still has a lot to work on and the stats certainly back that. Hukporti better take advantage of as many minutes as he can: while fellow backup center Jericho Sims could be on his way out, Mitchell Robinson is inching back toward a return and Achiuwa should get the primary reserve minutes back if Anunoby is truly "day-to-day," as the Knicks claim.
For the time being, however, the Knicks will enjoy whatever Hukporti brings to the table. Josh Hart, for example, jokingly praised the rookie for "us[ing] his fouls" but came to appreciate the energy he brought.
“[I saw] great energy. I think that was the biggest thing,” Hart said in Winfield's report. “Obviously, he’s young, and the flow of the game is different than what he’s used to, but he gave us great energy, good minutes.”
“He came in there, and he came with great energy. It’s really tough when you don’t know when your number’s called and you come in and you try to impact the game, and he did,” point guard Jalen Brunson added, also per Winfield. “I love his energy, I love what he did, and I’m proud of him.”
Hukporti may have another chance to make a scene as the Knicks immediately return to action on Tuesday night when they face the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
