Insider Gives Update on Knicks Center Trade
The New York Knicks are far from one of the biggest players on the trade market for this year's looming deadline, but talks have remained to connect a few candidates on the roster as potential movers ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. cutoff.
However, among those guys on the roster to be in play for a trade, don't expect Mitchell Robinson to be a part of those discussions.
According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are "not talking about" Robinson in the hours leading up to the deadline, likely leaving him staying put in New York past Thursday.
"A couple of teams said the Knicks are not talking about Mitchell Robinson right now," said Begley. "So, I think, checking in on many sides there, I don't think there's anything there. It seems to me like they're set with Robinson, and they're going to see Robinson come back and see how he looks later in the spring. So, I don't see much happening between now and 3 PM Thursday.
Robinson is yet to have suited up for the Knicks this season due to his recovery from offseason surgery on his ankle. Yet, New York is seemingly committed to seeing him on the floor with their new and improved roster this season rather than shipping him elsewhere.
During his 2023-24 campaign, Robinson appeared in 31 games to average 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and just over a steal and a block a game on 24 minutes a night.
During his six-year Knicks tenure, Robinson has been a starter at the five for over 60% of his games played, but will now likely shift to a reserve role behind Karl Anthony-Towns when healthy and hopefully provide his similar defensive impact as he has in years past.
Instead of Robinson being on the move, keep your eye on Jericho Sims as a potential trade piece for New York ahead of the deadline. Multiple reports have detailed his availability and the Knicks' intention to move him before Thursday, yet where and what for remains to be seen.
New York has until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to finish shaking things out.
