Jalen Brunson Named Knicks' Best Free-Agent Signing
It's been three years since the New York Knicks signed point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal and the team has benefitted from it ever since.
Brunson has led the Knicks to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons and the team has won a series in each of those years.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez named Brunson as the team's best free agent signing in franchise history.
"Over his three years in New York, Brunson has averaged 26.9 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range. He's played a central role in rejuvenating the proud franchise, earned multiple All-Star nods and a pair of berths to the All-NBA second team—not to mention the Clutch Player of the Year award in 2025," Velazquez wrote.
"If the Knicks can break through the invisible wall halting them in the Eastern Conference semifinals, it will likely have a lot to do with Brunson's scoring, playmaking and leadership. And if and when that happens, Brunson will further cement his status as the Knicks' best free-agent signing of all time."
Honorable mentions include Allan Houston and John Starks, both of whom were key parts to different iterations of the Knicks in the 1990's when the team was in the NBA Finals.
Brunson has MVP potential, which is why he is listed as the top choice for this exercise. On top of that, he has time to continue growing for the Knicks.
If Brunson continues along the trajectory that he is on, the Knicks will have a great chance to get over the hump and back into the NBA Finals. If he can win there, he will undoubtedly be the greatest free agent signee and possibly the best player in Knicks franchise history.
