Mike Brown Will Improve Knicks Offense
The New York Knicks are hoping to get better with new head coach Mike Brown leading the way.
Brown should provide a fresh perspective compared to Tom Thibodeau, who was fired last month after five seasons with the team.
Part of why the Knicks hired Brown was his offensive prowess that he showcased in his previous stops.
"The ball-and-body movement principles he’s become known for largely since he spent time as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors should serve the current version of the Knicks extremely well. Brown’s teams generally have players finishing more often off cuts and operating at faster clips," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.
"During his two full seasons at helm in Sacramento, the offense ranked third and fifth, respectively, in transition frequency. New York has not placed inside the top 10 of time spent on the break in…decades. Brown’s offensive pacing spills into the half-court, too. Through 2022-23 (first) and 2023-24 (sixth), the Kings finished near the top of the league in average possession time, according to Inpredictable. Meanwhile, last year’s Knicks were dead last in the same category."
The Knicks offense fizzled during the second half of the season, failing to reach the expectations placed upon them when they traded for Towns.
With Brown's expertise, the Knicks hope he can crack the code and find a way to gain the most out of Brunson and Towns as a pair.
Brown coached De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in his last stop in Sacramento, maximizing their potential in his first year at the helm when he took the Kings to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
If he can do the same for the Knicks, it might be enough to catapult them into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!