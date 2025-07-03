Knicks Star Laments Old Enemy's New Contract
It's clear that New York Knicks star Josh Hart carries no love for lasting NBA veteran Joe Ingles.
Ingles, 37, has been assured a 12th NBA season, as the Australian-born veteran is said to be signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of ESPN. That incurred the ire of the normally jovial Hart, who took to social media to comment on the developments.
"Man someone tell him to go head and retire already," Hart said in an X post quoting Charania's report.
Hart, of course, was surely trying to be humorous, but the cold war between him and Ingles has kept the comedy section of the Association's social media scene fueled. The two were briefly stationed on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster together (though they never collaborated in a game together due to Ingles' ankle injury) and they went viral when Ingles playfully called Hart out for playing games from the Pokémon franchise at his age.
About two years later, Hart took another humorous jab on the at Ingles on the "Roommates Show" podcast after a 2024 get-together when the latter was stationed with the Orlando Magic.
"I'll go to the bench [and say] I got f***ing Joe Ingles in me," Hart said when he and co-hosts Jalen Brunson and Matt Hillman had actor and celebrity Knicks superfan Ben Stiller on as a guest. "He can't do anything, he's unathletic, he can't, da-da-da-da."
Ingles is a deep reserve on the Timberwolves' bench, averaging six minutes a game in 19 appearances. In addition to the Wolves and Magic, Ingles has also donned the sneakers of the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Australia's men's national basketball team, which captured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
