Jalen Brunson Praises Knicks Teammates After Game 4 Win
Spirits are high for the New York Knicks after their big Game 4 win at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Celtics.
The victory puts the Knicks one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
The Knicks have been building chemistry all season long, but it really began 10 years ago when Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova. Brunson told The Athletic insider James Edwards III that Bridges' Game 4 performance was nothing new for him.
“I’ve seen it since 2015,” Brunson said of Bridges via Edwards. “I’ve seen the way his work ethic has grown each year. I’ve seen everything he does, how psychotic he is. It all pays off. I have full trust in him, no matter what the situation is.
“That’s the thing about me and him: We don’t take things personal. We talk … sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s a little ugly, but we want to win.”
Bridges scored 23 points while grabbing seven rebounds in the Game 4 win, marking his best offensive performance of the series.
Brunson also had kind words for Karl-Anthony Towns, specifically with his defensive performance.
“He definitely stepped up to the challenge,” Brunson said of Towns via Edwards. “As teammates, guys in the gap, guys in the help, just giving him confidence to press up and continue to play knowing that we have his back. By ‘we,’ I mean Mikal, Josh and OG … and an occasional charge from me."
“The way he stepped up to the plate was phenomenal. We need more of that, and I know he’s going to bring it to the table.”
Towns also scored 23 points, but his defensive stops late in the game helped the Knicks get past the Celtics in Game 4.
Now, Brunson and his teammates will look to do something no Knicks team has done in 25 years as one more win will advance them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!