Knicks Trade For Former MVP Becomes Easier
The New York Knicks are in the middle of their playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but news on the trade market should still catch their attention.
ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee – or playing elsewhere."
This means Antetokounmpo could soon leave the only NBA home he has known since the Bucks selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 draft.
Antetokounmpo had rumblings of possibly leaving Milwaukee, especially after a premature first-round elimination in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers where co-star Damian Lillard tore his Achilles. NBA insider Zach Lowe listed the Knicks as a potential team that could be interested in acquiring him.
"I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market," Lowe said on"The Zach Lowe Show."
Lowe isn't the only one who thinks the Knicks could trade for Antetokounmpo. FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd also came in with his theory on New York acquiring the "Greek Freak."
"The Knicks can't beat good teams," Cowherd said back in March. "They're 0-3 against the Celtics, 0-2 against OKC, 0-2 against the Cavs, and that's great in a way. Because there's 100% clarity in the building that they're good, and some nights, very good, but they're not great. They've got to do what the Lakers did. LeBron and AD were good. They actually won a title, and the Lakers moved off of it.
"I think it's Giannis," Cowherd continued. "My take on this: you'd probably have to move KAT. You'd probably have to move OG. You're going to have to get rid of Mikal Bridges, or an OG, and about five first-round round picks. That's what they've got to do."
The Knicks will see how far they can take this season's team, and if they can get to the Conference Finals or further, a trade for Antetokounmpo isn't as likely. However, for a team like the Knicks that have been super aggressive in trying to maximize Jalen Brunson's prime, a trade cannot be ruled out, even if New York may not have the future draft picks Milwaukee would covet in a deal.
