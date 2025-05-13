Knicks Superfan Timothee Chalamet Enjoys Full Circle Moment
The Bene Gesserit themselves couldn't foresee the New York Knicks' success but celebrity fan Timothee Chalamet is soaking in every moment.
Chalamet, the face of the rebooted "Dune" franchise and more, was one of many famous fans packed into Madison Square Garden's most expensive seats for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal set against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
Not only did Chalamet get to enjoy a 121-113 New York victory over the defending champions — one that placed the Knicks one win away from their first conference finals showing since 2000 — but he landed a full circle moment with former MSG star Amar'e Stoudemire.
By posing with Stoudemire, Chalamet, in his words, "closed the loop" with the six-time All-Star, as the two recreated a photo from the actor's past that has gone viral among Knicks fans amidst his recent rise. That prior picture, taken in 2010, depicted a teenage Chalamet getting his jersey signed by Stoudemire, then engaging in his first of five seasons with the Knicks. The two shared a handshake on Monday, which the Oscar-nominated star of "A Complete Unknown" shared on his Instagram story.
Chalamet has taken home a few coveted items from MSG this season, as Karl-Anthony Towns previously gifted him his game jersey from the Knicks' 37-point beatdown of Memphis back in January.
Stoudemire was put one ghost of Knicks past seated by the floor his sneakers once scraped, as Monday's guest list included Larry Johnson, Bernard King, Stephon Marbury, Latrell Sprewell, John Starks, Tim Thomas, and Gerald Wilkins, as well as Hall-of-Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier and former coach/current St. John's men's basketball boss Rick Pitino.
Stars of the screen and of the sport watched the Knicks erase another double-figure deficit against Boston en route to victory. Jalen Brunson put forth a 39-point, 12-assist double-double while Towns and Mikal Bridges had 23 tallies each.
