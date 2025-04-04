Jalen Brunson Returns to Knicks Practice
Help is on the way for the New York Knicks.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Jalen Brunson (ankle) participated in the last practice before the Knicks engaged in a weekend doubleheader. He was joined by fellow ailing backcourt men Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle).
The Knicks (48-28) are thus inching closer to full strength with the postseason looming. Despite the injuries, they've handled themselves fairly well with Brunson sidelined, as they've gone 8-6 since he was lost to a sprained ankle in March 4's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The importance of having a healthy team, however, was on pure display on Wednesday, when the Knicks dropped a 124-105 decision to the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. They'll look to get back on track with a Saturday visit to Atlanta before the Phoenix Suns visit on Sunday evening.
Of note, every Knicks was said to have practiced on Friday with the exception of Ariel Hukporti, who has been outsince February with a meniscus injury. Bondy reported that the rookie center, who arrived as the final pick of last June's draft, is not on pace to return in time for the postseason.
