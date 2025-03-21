Knicks Flexed to National TV for Cavaliers Game

Programming Update: ESPN will present an #NBA doubleheader featuring both Western & Eastern Conference leaders on April 2



🏀 7p ET | #NewYorkForever vs #LetEmKnow

🏀 9:30p ET | #DetroitBasketball vs #ThunderUp



Details: https://t.co/j6vLixwzDV pic.twitter.com/AEh9JgH2Eh