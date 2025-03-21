Knicks Flexed to National TV for Cavaliers Game
Cleveland rocks and so does the New York Knicks' playoff push, apparently.
ESPN announced on Friday that the April 2 clash between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will hit its national airwaves, replacing the previously-placed matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Though the Knicks (43-26) will likely earn one of the Eastern Conference's six automatic playoff spots by next week and swiping the top seed held by the Cavs is well out of the question, the visit to Rocket Arena is a major landmark on their postseason journey.
Any discussion about the Knicks' season to date has long centered on their struggles against the Association's elite: New York is winless in seven tries against Cleveland, Boston, and Oklahoma City and has two more chances to prove championship mettle against the Cavaliers. In addition to the April visit, the Cavs come to New York for the latter's home finale on April 11.
For their part, the Cavs (56-13) have faced their first stretch of extended adversity this season, having dropped three in a row after a 16-game winning streak ended on Sunday against Orlando.
Cleveland, best-known for winning the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes against the Knicks during the 2022 offseason, previously took a 142-105 decision from New York at Rocket Arena on Feb. 21, dealing New York its worst loss in the Tom Thibodeau era. The Cavs are seeking their first season sweep of the Knicks of at least four games since 2016-17.
In addition to the Knicks-Cavs flex, ESPN has placed an inter-conference tilt between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder immediately after it in place of the eliminated New Orleans Pelicans' bout with the Los Angeles Clippers. If the season ended today, the third-seeded Knicks would face No. 6 Detroit in the opening round of the Eastern playoffs.
