Cavaliers Downplay Drubbing of Knicks
A Cuyahoga crushing of the New York Knicks did little to sway the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland added another sterling accomplishment to what's destined to be the best regular season in franchise history: the latest, and perhaps finest, addition to their collection is a 142-105 shellacking of the Knicks at Rocket Arena on Friday night. It was the worst loss in the Knicks' Tom Thibodeau era and dropped New York to 0-6 against the Association's top three teams by record.
No Clevelander could be blamed for parade-planning in the aftermath, but the Cavs (46-10) were doing anything but, even if conventional hardwood logic assumes that humbling the hated Knicks would serve as a meaningful landmark.
"No, no, no. I think we played well, I thought we were focused, but I wouldn't call it a statement win," Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said, per ESPN. "They're obviously a really good team, we were at home, but I think we got good feedback on what could work if you play this team in the playoffs. That's probably the most important thing."
The Knicks and Cavaliers formed a niche rivalry in 2022, as Cleveland won the battle for the services of New York native and former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. New York took revenge in the postseason, ousting the Cavs in a five-game opening round set.
Both teams reached the second round in the following season, which saw the Knicks win two of the three meetings. This time around, the Cavs have won each of the first two dates with two more looming on the April ledger.
Since the Knicks prevailed in the 2023 playoffs, Cleveland has built around franchise faces Mitchell and Darius Garland. Such well-rounded work was on its purest display on Friday night: six different Clevelanders reached double figures in scoring, including three off the bench. Mitchell led the way with 27 points while trade deadline yield De'Andre Hunter was perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range.
But the Cavs still aren't convinced that the win meant much of anything. Ty Jerome, one of the raucous reserves who had 19 points off the bench, was even willing to discount the win because of the lack of Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson on the other side, as well as the handicap of OG Anunoby, who return to action on Friday after six games off with a sprained foot.
“It's really no statement,” Jerome said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “At the end of the day, that's a very good team, [but they're] a little banged up, missing Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. OG's been dealing with that foot. Obviously, we played really well, and they didn't play their best. Still one of 82."
