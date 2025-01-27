Josh Hart, Knicks Rookies Appear on Injury Report vs. Grizzlies
Josh Hart is dealing with more than a bruised ego heading into the New York Knicks' Monday night showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Hart is listed as questionable on the injury report released for the interconference tilt at Madison Square Garden as he continues to deal with knee soreness. It's been a painful 24 hours for Hart, who will no doubt have to deal with in-person taunts from Knicks teammates who happen to support the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Birds crushed his beloved Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game on Sunday afternoon.
He is joined by metropolitan rookies Pacome Dadiet (toe) and Ariel Hukporti (illness).
Hart had a similar designation for Saturday's showdown with the Sacramento Kings but he breezily shook that off to earn 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 143-120 triumph. It was his sixth triple-double of the season and the 12th of his NBA career, all earned since the Knicks obtained him from Portland at the 2023 trade deadline.
With his helpers in the sacking of Sacramento, Hart and Jalen Brunson, who matched him with 11, became the first pair of Knicks teammates to post at least 10 assists in a single game since Howard Eisley and Latrell Sprewell pulled it off in 2002.
The deeper parts of the Knicks' bench are also affected by injuries: Dadiet and Hukporti have gotten most of their playing time with the team's G League affiliate in Westchester as New York continues to work with a veteran-heavy rotation. Dadiet, the Knicks' most recent first-round pick, is said to be dealing with a toe sprain, the same ailment that is sidelining former New York shooter and current Minnesota Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo.
It's a bit of a packed injury report for the visiting Grizzlies (31-15), who will count Marcus Smart (index finger), Cam Spencer (thumb), and Vince Williams (ankle) among their absences. That hasn't stopped them from maintaining the third spot on the current Western Conference playoff bracket and posting a six-game winning streak, the longest active tally in the Association.
