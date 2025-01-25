Knicks Stars Make Bet for Eagles, Commanders Game
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" are reportedly preparing for gridiron war.
The Knicks are set to return to action on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) but the mainstream sports world is counting down the dwindling hours to Sunday, when the participants of the NFL's Super Bowl LIX will be revealed.
By now, Knicks fans are fully aware why the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders (3 p.m. ET, Fox), the first matchup of the Sunday semifinal doubleheader, means a little more in the Madison Square Garden locker room: despite playing in the realm of the New York Giants, Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have hardly hid their love of the Eagles and Commanders, Big Blue's respective NFC East rivals.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley says that the duo, well-known for their off-court silliness on the "Roommates Show" podcast, is set to make things interesting.
"There was a bet that was put on the table between Hart and Brunson," Begley said on his own web series "The Putback." "It hasn't been agreed to yet but it would be entertaining if it did come to fruition. I think those guys are still figuring it out. But I would expect some kind of bet."
Philadelphia and Washington are set to square off in the NFL postseason for just the second time. Sunday's game will be particularly euphoric for the Commanders, who have reached the conference title game for the first time since 1991. The Commanders and Eagles split their annual regular season couple this time around, as the latter is looking for its third Super Bowl showing in the last eight years.
Brunson and Hart often don gear of their respective squads amidst their Knicks duties. Hart, for example, is often seen showcasing an oversized Commanders cap when speaking in the New York locker room during postgame sesssions.
The winner of Commanders and Eagles' conference clash will face its equivalent from the AFC championship, which features the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
