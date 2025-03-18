Knicks Star Sends Well Wishes to Tracy Morgan
The New York Knicks pulled out a massive 116-95 win against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden, but that unfortunately wasn't the biggest storyline to come out of the game.
During the contest, comedian and popular Knicks fan Tracy Morgan was sitting courtside and fell ill, throwing up near his seat. The game had to be paused and he was wheeled off by medical professionals on standby.
Josh Hart addressed Morgan's illness after the game.
"We hope everything's good with Tracy Morgan," Hart said via The New York Post. "Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety."
Morgan's illness shouldn't take away from how well Hart played against the Heat. With Jalen Brunson sidelined for the fifth consecutive game, Hart stepped up in his absence and provided a little bit of everything for the Knicks. He scored 12 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 11 assists, marking his eighth triple-double of the season.
The stat line put Hart in a tie with franchise legend Walt Frazier for the most in a single season in Knicks history.
Coming into the season, Hart only had six career triple-doubles, so the fact that he has been able to more than double that this year has been sensational. These contributions are what is pushing the Knicks forward while Brunson is out with a sprained ankle.
Brunson will return soon, but even when he comes back, Hart will have to continue to do as much as he can in order to get the Knicks as far as possible.
Perhaps Hart's success can lead to the playoffs, where he'll be able to show his appreciation for Morgan at another game at Madison Square Garden in the postseason.
