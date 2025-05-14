All Knicks

Josh Hart Suffers Bloody Injury in Knicks Playoff Game

Josh Hart has been forced to retreat to the New York Knicks locker room during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal set with the Boston Celtics.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is bloodied after taking an elbow to the eye in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is bloodied after taking an elbow to the eye in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have drawn blood against the Boston Celtics ... who appear to have taken the idiom a little too literally.

Josh Hart has absconded to the visitors' locker room amidst Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the defending champions. With just over three minutes in the first quarter, Hart made contact with the elbow of Celtics center Luke Kornet, opening a gash that got blood all over Hart's uniform.

View the play below:

While the play was reviewed for a more pressing foul, Hart was tended to on the Knicks' bench and was made to change his stained uniform. Officials eventually ruled Kornet's contact incidental and Hart briefly returned to the floor to sink the awarded free throws. Miles McBride entered the game for Hart shortly afterward, allowing the Roommates Show co-host to return to the locker room for further analysis.

Hart eventually returned to the game in the early stages of the second period, shortly after Karl-Anthony Towns was charged with his third foul early in the game. He put put up four points and two rebounds prior to his brief exit.

The Knicks led by Boston by two after the first period.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News