Josh Hart Suffers Bloody Injury in Knicks Playoff Game
The New York Knicks have drawn blood against the Boston Celtics ... who appear to have taken the idiom a little too literally.
Josh Hart has absconded to the visitors' locker room amidst Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the defending champions. With just over three minutes in the first quarter, Hart made contact with the elbow of Celtics center Luke Kornet, opening a gash that got blood all over Hart's uniform.
View the play below:
While the play was reviewed for a more pressing foul, Hart was tended to on the Knicks' bench and was made to change his stained uniform. Officials eventually ruled Kornet's contact incidental and Hart briefly returned to the floor to sink the awarded free throws. Miles McBride entered the game for Hart shortly afterward, allowing the Roommates Show co-host to return to the locker room for further analysis.
Hart eventually returned to the game in the early stages of the second period, shortly after Karl-Anthony Towns was charged with his third foul early in the game. He put put up four points and two rebounds prior to his brief exit.
The Knicks led by Boston by two after the first period.
