Karl-Anthony Towns Earns 1st Triple Double With Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns has some work to do if he's going to keep up with Josh Hart's triple-double pace on the New York Knicks' ledgers. He's happy, however, to share the spotlight.
"He got nine [this season], I've got one," Towns said when asked about the dueling triple-double show staged with Hart on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, per video from SNY. "He's doing a much better job of getting triple-doubles. The way he does it is special. It's all energy, it's effort, and it's for the betterment of the team."
"I'm just happy that Josh gets stats on the sheet that show the impact he's making on the game, because I feel that there's much more stats that don't show up on the stat sheet that he does for our team."
Towns and Hart made Knicks history with their Tuesday outputs, becoming the first pair of New Yorkers to have a triple-double in the same game. Taking advantage of the Anthony Davis-less Mavericks, Towns did most of his damage in the first half en route to 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 128-113 victory.
Over the first 24, Towns put in 24 points along with eight boards and seven helpers. He became the first Knick, and the ninth in NBA history, to post a 24-7-7 half since quarter and half data started being accumulated in 1996-97. That helped the Knicks (45-26) keep pace in a surprisingly energetic and offensive first half that ended in a 68-all tie. The two sides united to shoot 62 percent from the field in that span, the best such output in an NBA game so far this season.
Hart's ninth may have rightfully stolen the show, as it allowed him to break a tie with Walt "Clyde" Frazier for the most in a single campaign in Knicks history. But Towns was able to relish his own landmark: Tuesday's triple-double was the first of his Knicks career and the first time he reached such statistical heights since his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves in January 2022.
"It means a lot because I pride myself on trying to get my teammates good looks and help our team," Towns said in video from SNY. "For me to be able to do that, being with these guys who have not only trusted me so much to be able to do that here back home with my family in attendance means a lot."
Towns' first chance to start chasing Hart—fourth on the Knicks' all-time list with 15 triple-doubles — lands on Wednesday night when the Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!