Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Knicks Hope
The biggest change with the New York Knicks this season compared to last has been the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns.
And according to HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer, he is also the biggest reason for hope for the Knicks.
"Towns has been everything the Knicks could have reasonably expected," Shearer writes. "Yes, the defense has been tough, but that’s more about Thibodeau’s refusal to put KAT in advantageous positions (although, to my eyes, he has been at the level of the screen more often recently, where he’s better equipped to muck up passing angles). Opponents won’t shoot 300 percent at the rim against him forever, right? Offensively, though, he’s been lights out. Towns is setting career highs all over the place, including true shooting percentage, three-point percentage, and rebounds. He’s even dramatically reduced his most dumbfounding turnovers. The Knicks are a tiny fraction of a point away from being the league’s No. 1 offense, and lineups with KAT are scoring a downright silly 124 points per 100 possessions."
Towns, 29, is averaging 25.2 points and 13 rebounds per game for the Knicks so far this season.
It took a little while for Towns to get acclimated with the Knicks, and some may see he is still trying to figure things out as December rolls along. But Towns is only going to get more comfortable for the Knicks, and that will make things easier for New York as the season progresses.
While the offense has pushed the Knicks towards one of the best in the league, it's the defense that needs some adjusting. That should happen as the team gets key players like Precious Achiuwa and Karl-Anthony Towns back to help him in some two-big lineups.
The Knicks return to the floor tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
