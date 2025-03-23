Karl-Anthony Towns Joins Patrick Ewing in Knicks History
KAT's on pace with Pat, and the New York Knicks couldn't be happier.
Perhaps the Knicks couldn't appreciate it too much considering they got a late scare from the NBA's worst team, but Karl-Anthony Towns joined metropolitan royalty amidst Saturday's 122-103 win over the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
Towns put up a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win, giving him 17 games with at least 30 and 10 in the respective categories. The team announced that the first-year New Yorker becomes just the third Knick to reach that many in a single season and the first to earn it since Patrick Ewing did it for the last of five occasions in 1994-95.
Bob McAdoo holds the team record for such games in a single season, landing 27 during the 1977-78 campaign.
The Knicks (44-26) certainly appreciated Towns' final outputs as they earned a win over the woebegone Wizards that became far too close for comfort: New York led by as much as 33 on Saturday before Washington whittled the gap all the way down to four in the fourth. Towns sealed his game-best effort in scoring with 11 points in the final period to help the Knicks get back in the win column and avoid potential embarrassment.
In the aftermath, Towns was shocked that the Knicks' lead dwindled so low and cautioned against letting it happen again.
“It was four? I didn’t know that,” Towns said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We can’t have those nights — those moments where we play a great first half and then we act like teams are just going to give us the win. This is the NBA, guys.”
Fortunately for the Knicks, Towns came through at the perfect time as they close in on a postseason spot. He'll look to start a streak on Tuesday when New York hosts the Dallas Mavericks at MSG (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
