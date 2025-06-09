What Could Kevin Durant Trade to Knicks Look Like?
The New York Knicks made an offer to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.
While we don't know the specific details of the trade, there are some educated guesses in regards to what those talks may have sounded like.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn lays out the possible groundwork for a trade this offseason.
"Towns' contract matches Durant's almost exactly, with New York's center coming in less than $2 million below Phoenix's forward. That's an easy enough problem to solve. The Knicks would have to hard-cap themselves at the second apron by doing so, but they could easily toss another minor salary over to a third team to make the math work," Quinn wrote.
"In player terms, this would essentially be a one-for-one trade. If Phoenix insisted on extra value, the Knicks have a few useful sweeteners. The 2026 Washington first-round pick they control is protected in such a way that it will almost certainly not convey, but it will still lead to second-round picks from the Wizards in 2026 and 2027. Those are valuable picks. The Knicks can also dangle first-round swap rights in 2026 and 2030. These are especially important to Phoenix, particularly, because they've already given away swaps in those years several times over."
The Knicks could probably trade Pacome Dadiet, a rookie first-round pick from France, to the Suns or another team in order to make the deal work. Other players like Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti could make sense in a trade, with the latter more likely to go than the former.
While parting with Towns would be difficult considering how much it cost New York to acquire him, the Knicks would be getting an upgrade in Durant, and that should be enough for the team to sign off on a potential trade.
