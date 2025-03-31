All Knicks

Knicks Sign P.J. Tucker to Two-Year Deal

P.J. Tucker is staying with the New York Knicks for the playoff ride and beyond.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks forward P.J. Tucker (17) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards.
New York Knicks forward P.J. Tucker (17) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are making a slight roster change.

Perr Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks are signing P.J. Tucker to a two-year contract, keeping him through the playoff run and beyond.

The move comes after the Knicks signed Tucker to a pair of 10-day contracts on Mar. 10 and Mar. 20.

While Tucker has played in just two minutes for the Knicks since arriving earlier this month, his impact has been felt across the entire roster.

“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Josh Hart said on the "Roommates Show" podcast with teammate Jalen Brunson h/t NBA Analysis Network.

“I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”

Tucker's ability to help the team without having to play any minutes is exactly what the Knicks should want in a 15th man.

Tom Thibodeau loves to run tight seven or eight-man playoff rotations, so bringing in someone who can still have value without playing should help the Knicks tremendously during the postseason.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News