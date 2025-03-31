Knicks Sign P.J. Tucker to Two-Year Deal
The New York Knicks are making a slight roster change.
Perr Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks are signing P.J. Tucker to a two-year contract, keeping him through the playoff run and beyond.
The move comes after the Knicks signed Tucker to a pair of 10-day contracts on Mar. 10 and Mar. 20.
While Tucker has played in just two minutes for the Knicks since arriving earlier this month, his impact has been felt across the entire roster.
“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Josh Hart said on the "Roommates Show" podcast with teammate Jalen Brunson h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”
Tucker's ability to help the team without having to play any minutes is exactly what the Knicks should want in a 15th man.
Tom Thibodeau loves to run tight seven or eight-man playoff rotations, so bringing in someone who can still have value without playing should help the Knicks tremendously during the postseason.
