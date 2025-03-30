Bucks Present Best Playoff Matchup For Knicks
The New York Knicks are fresh off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the final meeting between the two teams in the regular season.
Based on the current playoff seedings, however, the two teams are aligned to meet in the first round of the playoffs in the No. 3 vs. 6 pod, where the Knicks should have a big advantage against the Bucks.
The Knicks were able to pull out a win without Jalen Brunson against the Bucks, clinching a season series sweep. The Bucks were also not 100 percent healthy, losing All-Star point guard Damian Lillard earlier in the week due to deep vein thrombosis, which triggered a blood clot in his leg.
Lillard's timetable for a return is up in the air, meaning he may not be available for a potential playoff series between the Bucks and the Knicks.
Things would already be hard for Milwaukee if Lillard was playing, but if he is sitting, that should increase New York's chances to beat the Bucks in a potential playoff series.
On top of that, the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are playing really good basketball down the stretch and they are beginning to solidify themselves in the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Whether it's the Bucks, Pacers or Pistons who slot into that No. 6 spot to face the Knicks, a hard matchup is afoot. Any advantage the Knicks can get at this point is needed, and the Bucks matchup presents a few advantages for New York.
In the meantime, the Knicks are back in action tonight as they face off against Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on MSG or stream it on NBA League Pass.
