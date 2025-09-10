Landry Shamet Hoping to Return to Knicks
Do the New York Knicks have more for No. 44? Landry Shamet seems to hope so.
Amidst going viral for his new endeavors as a photographer at the US Open tennis tournament in Queens, Shamet has continued to prep for a metropolitan return: a report from the Associated Press covering his newfound hobby said that the guard "been in New York and working out, hoping for a return to the Knicks."
Shamet, 28, is said to be one of the names up for the final veteran's contract available on the Knicks ledgers along with Ben Simmons. New York can offer one last such deal with slipping into the restrictive second salary apron.
The stage was set for Shamet to take on a larger role in the annual metropolitan tennis event when he signed with the Knicks last September.
After enduring a shoulder injury during the preseason, he was able to stay remained in the Knicks system when the team made him the second pick in the G League Draft. He averaged 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 50 showings while shooting just under 40 percent from three-point range. He mostly out of the postseason rotation but shot 7-of-15 from three-point range in 11 appearances.
After finishing dead-last in bench scoring last season, the Knicks spent a good bit of their offseason upping their depth game. Their additions were headlined by the signing of 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz, who will join Miles McBride as the primary backcourt depth behind Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.
“You can execute with him,” previous Knicks head coach Thibodeau said of Shamet in January, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. “He makes the extra pass. He reads the floor well. He hustles on defense. He blocks out and blocks cutters, applies ball pressure, challenges a shot, moves without the ball. There are a lot of things that he does that aren’t necessarily reflected in statistics but help a team function well.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!