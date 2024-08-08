Look: Carmelo Anthony Celebrates Daughter's Birthday Knicks Style
Though debate has surrounded Carmelo Anthony's case for immortality in Madison Square Garden's rafters, at least one more new person will wear a No. 7 New York Knicks jersey.
That bearer is none other than Anthony's daughter Genesis Harlo Anthony, who celebrated her Carmelo year in style: for her seventh birthday, Genesis opted for a full-on Knicks-themed bash, as documented a photo thread posted by her mother Mia Burks.
"Today is all about YOU," Burks wrote in the accompanying caption.
While there has been some drama around Genesis' heritage: she was born when Anthony was still married to actress La La and Anthony has not publicly confirmed her parentage, though she did appear alongside his son Kiyan in the video announcing his retirement last summer.
Genesis' birthday, however, was a joyful, slam-dunk celebration featuring all kinds of Knicks paraphernalia: she was dressed in her father's No. 7 uniform and guests enjoyed cookies styled in the same outfit. Burks' home temporarily became "Genesis Square Garden" and guests sat at tables styled like Nike sneaker boxes.
To top it off, Genesis was presented with a Knicks cake once again high on the No. 7 as well as Manhattan's familiar hues of blue-and-orange. Burks' Instagram story showed that Anthony himself was in attendance.
Anthony spent six-plus seasons (2011-17) of a career that will presumably end in the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Knicks, averaging 24.7 points and seven rebounds. He reached the NBA All-Star Game in each of his six full seasons as a New Yorker and is one of, ironically enough, seven players to score at least 10,000 points in a Knicks uniform.
Anthony's children continue to leave a lasting impression and carry on his hardwood legacy: Kiyan, currently starring at Long Island Lutheran High School, was recently named the top New York-based prospect for the Class of 2025 by ESPN.
