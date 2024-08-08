Knicks Preseason Schedule Complete?
Despite a lack of official announcement from the team, there's some buzz around the New York Knicks' preseason calendar.
Hours after the Washington Wizards revealed that their exhibition slate featured a home-and-home with the Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets did the same: Buzz City is set to host the Knicks on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Spectrum Center before it visits Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The respective matchups are set to tip-off at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET respectively with coverage presumably carried by MSG Networks.
The Knicks have yet to make an official announcements about their preseason or regular season slates but other teams' news has created what possibly stands as their final slate ...
Oct. 6-@ Charlotte (5 p.m. ET)
Oct. 9-Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)
Oct. 13-Minnesota (7 p.m. ET)
Oct. 15-Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET)
Oct. 18-@ Washington (7 p.m. ET)
A five-game tally would be one more game than last preseason, which saw the Knicks go 1-3.
The Knicks last faced the Hornets in the preseason back in 2015, a 97-73 defeat in Charlotte. New York swept last year's four-game set in the regular season by an average margin of over 20 points. One of those meetings came in group play of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and the two sides are set to do battle again in that same arena come this fall. It was the Knicks' first four-game sweep of the Hornets since the 1991-92 season.
Like Washington, Charlotte is in the midst of a rebuild, coming off a 21-win season, one that extended the NBA's longest active playoff drought to eight consecutive years. The first meeting with the Knicks at Spectrum Center will be the unofficial debut of Charles Lee as head coach after partaking in a championship run with the Boston Celtics. Other Charlotte additions include 2024's sixth overall pick Tidjane Salaun and former Knicks veteran Taj Gibson.
