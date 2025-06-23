Lakers Insider Makes Case For Former Knicks Coach
Time will tell where the Tom Thibodeau revenge tour begins after his ousting from the New York Knicks.
One Los Angeles Lakers insider has suggested SoCal: Jovan Buha, formerly of The Athletic, addressed the idea of Thibodeau joining JJ Redick's purple-and-gold staff in a recent Q&A on YouTube.
While Buha hasn't "heard anything" about Thibodeau heading west, he praised the "good fit" between the pairing, especially considering his prior work as an assistant with the Lakers' biggest rivals.
"I think he's a good coach, so I'm not going to downplay how good he is as a head coach," Buha said. "We've seen the results of him being a defensive coordinator in Boston with how they won a championship [over the Lakers in 2008] and has had several deep playoff runs. Moreso having to do with the roster, of course, but he was one of the architects of one of the best defenses of all-time, which was the 2008 Celtics."
"I think that he would by far, in my opinion, that the Lakers would have on their staff if they added him ... I think he would be an upgrade ... If the Lakers wind up adding a former head coach, I think he should be at the top of the list."
While Buha notes that the Lakers should probably look for more of an offensive mind but acknowledges that Thibodeau would be a welcome addition, and perhaps the best one available if the Lakers indeed decided to expand their staff. Los Angeles currently employs former NBA head coaches Scott Brooks and Nate McMillian as assistants but Buha was quick to label Thibodeau the "most decorated" man on the Lakers' staff if he were to get the call.
Thibodeau's late firing from the Knicks came when all other vacancies were filled, so his path to potential redemption, if he chooses to accept it, likely lies as an assistant. Thibodeau has not been an assistant since three seasons under Doc Rivers in Beantown.
