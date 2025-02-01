Knicks vs. Lakers Preview: How, Who to Watch Amidst Winning Streak
The New York Knicks have started to redefine "winning time" with a visit from the Los Angeles Lakers looming.
With the Lakers coming to town on Saturday night, the Knicks have built what's tied for the NBA's longest active winning streak at five games. The tally has been earned against some formidable competition, as they've taken down three consecutive Western Conference opponents, including the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at MSG. A breakout third period from Jalen Brunson, who ended the night with 30 points and 15 assists, served as one of the biggest differences in a 122-112 triumph, the fifth in the last six meetings against the 2022-23 NBA champions.
Working through an East Coast tour, the Lakers enter Saturday play as holders of the fifth spot on the Western Conference playoff bracket. Los Angeles handled business on Thursday to the tune of a 134-106 waxing of the woebegone Washington Wizards. The win came without Anthony Davis, who is missing at least a week with an abdominal strain after he left Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia early. LeBron James predictably led the way with Davis sidelined, posting 24 points and 11 rebounds.
This will be the first of two meetings between the Knicks and Lakers this season, with a rematch at Crypto.com Arena slated for March 6. The interconference rivals have split each of the last four annual couples, with each team successfully defending its home floor the last time around.
Who: Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) @ New York Knicks (32-16)
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
When/Watch: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Who's Favored: NYK -9.5
Keep An Eye On: Karl-Anthony Towns
Games such as Saturday's, where the Knicks hold lofty real estate on the NBA calendar, are why the Knicks signed Towns, and he has performed as advertised to date. He now faces a Lakers team that will not only be missing Davis but ranks No. 27 in rebounds per game entering the weekend. Towns may try to use these final pre-All-Star hours to fully remaster his three-point shot, but his more conventional abilities may be more relied about as the Lakers work through the loss of Davis.
Laker to Watch: Jaxson Hayes
With Davis out, Christian Wood having yet to play a game this season, and the statuses of Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura up in air, the Lakers' interior burden will likely lay upon Hayes, who earned his fourth start of the season amidst the cakewalk against the Wizards. Hayes held his own (a double-double with 10 points and rebounds each) but things will look a little different with Towns and Josh Hart each staring him down.
They Said It
“No one ever judges us about this team’s offensive firepower, but, you know, I understand that we haven’t shown the best version of ourselves defensively, and I think that these last couple games, we've been able to show execution on that side. I think we’re doing a good job of just utilizing what we have. We have a lot of athleticism one through five. And for us to have that athleticism to match the IQ, I think we're just being great at the point of attack, the physicality and making teams turn the ball over. [That’s] something we’re doing really well right now.”-Karl-Anthony Towns on the Knicks' defense (h/t Steve Popper, Newsday)
Prediction
James has had his share of sterling moments at Madison Square Garden, but this might be the finest metropolitan group he has ever faced, even over the memorable 2012-13 squad that had his Miami Heat's number. The stars are out in more ways than one: the Knicks are almost entirely healthy while Los Angeles is somewhat ailing as they try to keep pace with the rest of the West's top six. No matter how much James still has left in the tank, unleashing the dangerous interior duo of Towns and Josh Hart on a Davis-less Laker team seems like a prime chance for the hosting Knicks to make a statement on national television.
Knicks 124, Lakers 116
