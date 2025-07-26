Former Knicks Guard Turns Down Assistant Coaching Job
Former New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni is reportedly staying with his current pack.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, Prigioni will retain his assistant coaching role with the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the Knicks expressing interest in a return to the bench under new boss Mike Brown.
Prigioni became a fan favorite in Manhattan when he made his NBA debut at age 35 and played a major role in the memorable 2012-13 season, starting all but one part of their ensuing 11-game playoff run. In addition to three seasons with the Knicks, Prigioni also played with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Since then, Prigioni has spent the past six years with the Timberwolves after one tour with the Brooklyn Nets. Prigioni a good part of that time working with current Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and has embarked on consecutive runs to the Western Conference Finals. In addition to his assistant duties in Minneapolis, Prigioni also served as the head coach of Argentina's men's national basketball team, where he was part of a bronze medal run at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Prigioni is the latest assistant to turn down an opportunity in New York, a list that also includes current Golden State Warriors lieutenant Terry Stotts.
The Knicks continue to extend a good bit of creative control to Brown, who became the 32nd full-time head coach in franchise history earlier this month. Friday reports from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post revealed that the team bid farewell to several men from the previous Tom Thibodeau-led regime.
Bondy also reported that the team plans to retain several of last year's group, such as Rick Brunson, Maurice Cheeks, and Darren Erman will get another go, though Brunson, the father of Knicks franchise face Jalen, will not retain the associate head coach duties he held last year.
