Former Player Blasts Knicks After Draymond Green Saga
The New York Knicks had moved on from the controversy surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green earlier this month, but a former player is bringing it back to the limelight.
Former Knicks and Warriors forward Matt Barnes mentioned on the "On The Smoke Podcast" that Towns went straight to the locker room after the Knicks lost against the Warriors over the weekend while his other teammates exchanged pleasantries with Green. That didn't sit right with Barnes.
“New York loses, KAT heads to the locker room, and then you see a bunch of his teammates dapping up Draymond,” Barnes said on the podcast h/t NBA Analysis Network writer Andrei De Guzman.
“You know, I was someone who lost probably $600,000 worth of [expletive] for taking up for my teammates. So if someone has smoke with my teammate and there’s real smoke, it’s smoke. Period. You know what I mean? And maybe we’ll catch up after the game or in the summertime. But what that tells me is like, are they really riding with KAT like that?"
“If someone is dogging KAT and then after the game, the person that’s dogging KAT, the team is lining up and showing bro love to him. If I’m KAT, I’m kind of looking at these [expletive] like, ‘What’s the deal?’”
Barnes is merely speculating, but it is an interesting observation. There are also likely some details that the public doesn't know, so it's hard to put all of the pieces to the puzzle together with some missing.
Not every team operates the same as Barnes, which doesn't make what the Knicks did right or wrong, but considering how New York wanted to move past Green's original comments, this could be a sign that the team is doing just that.
