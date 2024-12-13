Mikal Bridges Must Step Up for Knicks
When the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges over the summer for several future first-round picks, they did so with a championship in mind.
However, the Knicks haven't looked like a championship contender in the first quarter of the season, pulling up in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.
If the Knicks want to move up the ladder, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Bridges needs to have more of an impact on the defensive end of the floor.
"The numbers support the eye-test observations. New York's defensive rating is 6.3 points per 100 possessions better without Bridges in the game, and it's not like this exceptionally thin team is trotting out defensive aces in relief of the guy they gave up five first-rounders to acquire," Hughes writes.
"Whether it's a physical ailment we don't know about, an effort-based problem or a schematic issue, the Knicks have to figure out how to get Bridges back to his peak levels defensively. Or, at the very least, get him to be something other than outright awful on that end."
The Knicks are below average in many defensive categories, so the problems aren't exclusive with Bridges, but he isn't acting as part of the solution at the moment.
Growing pains are to be expected for the Knicks, especially with a new player like Bridges. He is adjusting to his role on both ends of the floor, and because he doesn't have as much offensive responsibility as he did with the Brooklyn Nets, he can contribute more on defensive possessions.
If Bridges is able to find some groove on the defensive end of the floor, the Knicks will have a chance to become one of the best teams in the league competing for that Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
