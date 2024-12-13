All Knicks

Mikal Bridges Must Step Up for Knicks

New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges has to provide more to win.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges over the summer for several future first-round picks, they did so with a championship in mind.

However, the Knicks haven't looked like a championship contender in the first quarter of the season, pulling up in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

If the Knicks want to move up the ladder, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Bridges needs to have more of an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

"The numbers support the eye-test observations. New York's defensive rating is 6.3 points per 100 possessions better without Bridges in the game, and it's not like this exceptionally thin team is trotting out defensive aces in relief of the guy they gave up five first-rounders to acquire," Hughes writes.

"Whether it's a physical ailment we don't know about, an effort-based problem or a schematic issue, the Knicks have to figure out how to get Bridges back to his peak levels defensively. Or, at the very least, get him to be something other than outright awful on that end."

The Knicks are below average in many defensive categories, so the problems aren't exclusive with Bridges, but he isn't acting as part of the solution at the moment.

Growing pains are to be expected for the Knicks, especially with a new player like Bridges. He is adjusting to his role on both ends of the floor, and because he doesn't have as much offensive responsibility as he did with the Brooklyn Nets, he can contribute more on defensive possessions.

If Bridges is able to find some groove on the defensive end of the floor, the Knicks will have a chance to become one of the best teams in the league competing for that Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News