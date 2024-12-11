Report: Knicks Trade Target Now Unavailable
For the past few months, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have been linked in NBA trade rumors revolving around Jazz center Walker Kessler. The Knicks had been eyeing Kessler over the summer, and trade rumors had sparked once again due to Knicks center Mitchell Robinson being out with an ankle injury.
Now, those have been put to bed. In fact, Kessler trade rumors have been silenced for all other NBA teams, as Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that the Jazz will not put the seven-foot center on the trade market.
Kessler has been a great piece for Utah since entering the league in 2022. In his first season, he put up 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. This season, he has been stellar for a rebuilding Jazz team, putting up career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Kessler is averaging 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game.
It comes as a surprise for many fans who wanted their teams to pursue Kessler. The Knicks, along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, were reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, but now have to look elsewhere for a center. Other names expected to hit the market are Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams III, and Steven Adams.
For the Knicks, this makes things a bit clearer as it's still unknown if they'll be active in the trade market this winter. With Robinson expected to return in January, New York doesn't necessarily have to target a big now, but his injury issues have brought up concerns and trade rumors as he remains out.
New York is still expected to have some sort of interest in the trade market, whether that be for a veteran scorer or a center. Names to watch include Valanciunas, Williams, and Jordan Clarkson, who is another Jazz member previously linked to the Knicks this year.
The Knicks have bigger fish to fry right now, though, as they gear up to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. That game is tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.
