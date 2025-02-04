Mikal Bridges Sends Message After Knicks Win vs. Rockets
The New York Knicks took care of business on Monday night during their battle against the Houston Rockets, winning 124-118 at Madison Square Garden in a rally from behind in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks were down by double digits at the end of the third quarter, but ended on a 46-29 run in the fourth quarter to help lift to their fourth win in five games.
New York hasn't had it easy. Their four games before Monday's consisted of the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings –– four tough Western Conference teams with a combined win-loss of 61.2%. Yet, they've rallied to hold their own.
Mikal Bridges spoke about the Knicks' recent stretch of success after Monday's win vs. Houston.
"I think we're just learning," Bridges said. "More time together. Also learning from other teams and picking up habits. Playing against the Kings and how fast they played helped us play faster. Physical teams like Houston helps us play physical. Learning what we can do better outside of practice and everything –– going against teams and taking from that as well.
Bridges finished the night with 22 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 50% shooting from the field. Jalen Brunson was the one to steal the show with 42 points, his third-highest mark on the season, collecting six rebounds and 10 assists in the process.
Competing against some of the top teams in succession of one another is a gauntlet, but one that can ultimately prove to be a long-term gain for this roster's goals of being one of the best the league has to offer.
Looking ahead for the Knicks, they'll hit the road for a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, but will have their hands full once vs. the Boston Celtics at the Garden come Saturday –– the first time facing them since opening night.
