Miles McBride Makes Bold Knicks Declaration
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is going into his fifth season with the team, where he hopes to get to new heights.
With new head coach Mike Brown at the helm, McBride has a chance to be seen in a different light.
“It’s always fun to get up and down," McBride said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper. "That’s what I like to do, make people play faster. Speed up people. I think for a guy that wants to play fast like me and having a coach like that, he definitely wants me to embrace it. Pick up people, make them turn and really guard my yard.”
If McBride can establish himself as a true threat in Brown's system, he will increase his value, making him a candidate for a massive raise in the 2027 offseason. That could lead to a Knicks trade down the line or some rearranging of contracts on the payroll.
McBride has seen his role increase in every year he has been in the league, becoming a fan favorite among Knicks supporters. McBride feels the love, pledging that he wants to stay with the Knicks for the rest of his career.
“I mean, I love being here. I want to be a Knick for life," McBride said via Popper.
"I can’t control anything. So just going to come to work until they tell me otherwise. … When the fan base is behind you through the ups and downs, no matter what, it’s great to play in MSG. It’s the Mecca of basketball. So being a Knick for these last couple of years has been amazing and I love the city. I love the city. I love the fans. Just being able to embrace the culture. I feel like it’s a hustle culture and I’m a hustle guy. So it’s perfect."
McBride, who turned 25 last month, is entering the second season of a three-year, $13 million contract. While McBride is under one of the best contracts in the NBA given his value, there are a lot of teams interested in acquiring him in a trade.
McBride knows there are trade rumors surrounding him, but he chooses to ignore it for the most part.
“I don’t see any of it. I stay off of social media. Even before I got to the league, I feel like social media is a lot of negativity," McBride said via Popper.
Now that McBride is coming into a system with Brown, he is excited to see what kind of growth is in store for him.
