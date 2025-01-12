All Knicks

Bucks Get Boost Before Knicks Game

The New York Knicks will face a rejuvenated Milwaukee Bucks team.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks this afternoon, and they need to be prepared for an opponent at full strength.

According to The Athletic insider Eric Nehm, the Bucks will have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all available against the Knicks.

The Bucks "Big 3" were all listed on the injury report as probable, and coach Doc Rivers confirmed that all three will be in action against the Knicks.

However, the Bucks have ruled out reserve wing Gary Trent Jr., who is dealing with a left hip flexor strain.

For the Knicks, the injury report is relatively clean other than the fact that Mitchell Robinson remains out as he recovers from his offseason ankle surgery.

This is a big game in terms of seeding in the Eastern Conference with the Knicks in third place and the Bucks just 3.5 games back in fourth. A Milwaukee win could get the Bucks closer while a Knicks victory could give them an even larger cushion than they had before.

Tipoff between the Bucks and Knicks is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

