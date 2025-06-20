Mitchell Robinson Proving Worth For Knicks
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been through a lot of ups and downs in his career.
At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Robinson underwent a second massive ankle surgery, and that forced him to miss most of the 2024-25 season. However, Robinson bounced back and made a huge impact for the Knicks in the playoffs, even making some starts in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
HoopsHype conducted a recent 2018 NBA re-draft exercise, and Robinson came in at No. 14, which is 22 spots higher than where he was actually taken.
"If he didn’t have so many injury issues, Mitchell Robinson could rank higher in this re-draft, as he is gifted with unique abilities as a bouncy 7-footer with good size and shockingly long arms," HoopsHype wrote.
"Robinson uses those gifts to be an effective rim protector and rebounder, especially on the offensive end, where he picks up a ridiculous number of boards and feasts on put-backs. Overall, Robinson has enjoyed a great career so far, particularly for a former second-round pick."
Robinson was one of the biggest risers in the re-draft, proving that he was overlooked often in the initial rookie class.
A lot of this may be contributed to recency bias after Robinson's big postseason run with the Knicks, but players gain more value when they play well in the postseason.
Robinson has one year left on his contract with the Knicks, so an extension could be in the cards this offseason if the front office is willing to negotiate.
Given Robinson's history with injuries over the past few years, the seven-year veteran should be interested in signing a new deal to ensure that he is with the Knicks for a little while longer.
