Multiple Knicks Stars Hold Top-10 Podcasts
Whether it's 7 p.m. in Brooklyn or hanging out with roommates, fans of NBA player-hosted podcasts can't get enough of New York Knicks past and present.
Both "7PM in Brooklyn" and the "Roommates Show" were among the top 10 NBA player podcasts, ranked eighth and ninth, respectively. They all trail "All the Smoke," headlined by retired Association veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"Brooklyn" is hosted by Carmelo Anthony, a native of the borough of churches, and a rotating cast of cohorts including comedian The Kid Mero, television analysts Kazeem Famuyide and Monica McNutt and longtime NBA veteran Rudy Gay. Anthony has routinely offered insight on his NBA career best known for seven seasons with the Knicks on the program, as well as other happenings in the Association. Of note, the program recently hosted Anthony's son Kiyan, who revealedhis college decision of Syracuse, Carmelo's alma mater.
"Roommates," on the other hand, is hosted by current Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart alongside entrepreneur and mutual friend Matt Hillman. The show plays off of Brunson and Hart's lasting friend begun as Villanova Wildcats and a special guest is often invited to partake in the humorous proceedings. The top-rated episode, for example, featured then-Knicks teammate Donte DiVincenzo and has welcomed in visitors from the metropolitan sports realm and beyond.
Other Knick representation on HoopsHype's survey appears in the top three, as "Knuckleheads," hosted by former New Yorker Quentin Richardson and fellow early-2000s draftee Darius Miles, sits only behind "All the Smoke" and "Club 520," which is hosted by 2015 All-Star Jeff Teague. "The Mark Jackson Show," hosted by the eponymous Knicks draft pick and former ESPN game analyst is 17th while the efforts put forth by brief Knicks Theo Pinson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo placed 20th and 23rd respectively.
