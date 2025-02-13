All Knicks

NBA Insider Slams Knicks, Predicts Brutal Ending

The New York Knicks have been good this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean much.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) sits on the bench in the final minutes of the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) sits on the bench in the final minutes of the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are on pace to be better this year than they were last season, but that doesn't necessarily mean things are better.

While the Knicks' on-court product has been markedly better than last year, their placement in the standings doesn't reflect that.

The Athletic insider James Edwards III is concerned that the Knicks won't make much progress in the postseason this spring.

"This current iteration of New York basketball wasn’t put together just to be really good, though. It was constructed to be the best, or one of the best. And, technically, as things stand now, the Knicks are. But the regular season doesn’t define how a team with New York’s commitment is labeled. This team’s success was always going to be determined in the postseason. The Knicks need to shake their second-round bugaboos. They need to justify the decisions made to mortgage their future, and the only way to do that is by succeeding in the present, more specifically when basketball matters in a few months," Edwards writes.

"Up until this point, though, New York hasn’t done anything to suggest this postseason will be any different. Of course, there’s still time to figure that out, but losing twice to the Boston Celtics by a combined 50 points has clouded what the Knicks have done in totality. So has losing to Cleveland and Oklahoma City (twice), the league’s other top dogs."

Perhaps things will change between now and the end of the regular season, but for the time being, the Knicks have not given their fans and critics reason to believe that they will move further in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News