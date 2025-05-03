NBC Officially Welcomes Knicks Legend to NBA Coverage Team
There will be a little extra orange in NBC's peacock next season with a former Syracuse and New York Knicks star officially joining the fold.
NBC officially confirmed that Hall-of-Famer to-be Carmelo Anthony will join their rebooted NBA team next season, making the announcement during their Saturday coverage of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Anthony will serve as a studio analyst for the NBC network and its streaming service Peacock, which are set to join fellow newcomer Amazon Prime Video on the roundball airwaves next season.
“Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game,” Anthony said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.”
From the moment he announced his retirement in May 2023, Anthony was viewed as a prime target for the NBA's new media partners. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic originally reported on Anthony's potential match with NBC back in February.
Under his new deal with NBC, Anthony is expected to appear in the studio at least once a week during the 2025-26 season, shortly after he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Anthony no doubt brings a unique sense of expertise as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, having embarked on a lengthy career that saw him score over 10,000 points in New York alone. He is one of seven Knicks to pull off such a feat, doing so over parts of seven seasons after a February 2011 trade with the Denver Nuggets.
NBC is best-known for its coverage at the turn-of-the-century, where some of the most memorable moments in NBA history were staged in the echo of "Roundball Rock," the famous instrumental theme penned by John Tesh (which is currently used on Fox Sports' college basketball broadcasts). NBC and Peacock are expected to share at least 100 games per regular season and the network will also be the new home of the NBA All-Star Game. The broadcasts network will also air one side of the conference finals in even-numbered years.
