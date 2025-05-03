Analyst Predicts Knicks vs. Celtics Series
The New York Knicks are coming into their series against the Boston Celtics as a major underdog.
The Celtics cruised past the Orlando Magic while the Knicks struggled a little bit against the Detroit Pistons, but they still managed to win the series in six games.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey predicts another six-game series, but he believes that the Celtics will be the ones advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
"The New York Knicks' first-round series ended in six games, but it was an absolute slugfest with the Detroit Pistons. And as the shallower roster heading into their second-round matchup with the Boston Celtics, that could be important before long," Bailey wrote.
"Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby were first, second and ninth, respectively, in total minutes this season. And if those three, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have to keep playing heavy minutes against a team as dynamic on both ends as Boston, they're legs could start to feel heavy early in the series.
"The Celtics, meanwhile, have tons of length and defensive versatility to throw at New York's perimeter players. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both looked locked in throughout their series against the Orlando Magic, a team with a stout defense.
"And even with Jrue Holiday nursing a hamstring injury, it feels like Boston will be the deeper team in this matchup.
"New York has enough talent to push the reigning champs and keep most of these games competitive, but Boston's quest to repeat should survive the conference semifinals."
The Knicks failed to win a single game against the Celtics during the regular season, but the playoffs are a much different set of circumstances. If the Knicks can put the regular season woes behind them and make some adjustments, they can be competitive in the playoff series.
