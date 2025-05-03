Former Knicks Star Julius Randle Welcomes Third Child
As of Friday, former New York Knicks star Julius Randle officially has a starting five.
Randle, now repping the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced the arrival of his third child with his wife Kendra, a daughter named Romi Joelle, who joins brothers Jaycey and Kyden.
"You got daddy’s heart. Two big brothers that will always protect you. And the perfect example in mommy to look up to," Julius Randle said in the caption of an Instagram post welcoming Romi. "We love you princess."
Romi is the latest addition to the Randle family, who received a sizable following in New York during Julius' five-seasons with the Knicks. The antics of Kyden were particularly well-received, as his animated reactions to his father's activities provided in-season comedy.
Romi's arrival is the latest bit of good news in a downright sterling week for the Randles: earlier this week, Julius helped the Timberwolves earn an upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, his original NBA employers, in the Western Conference quarterfinal round. It was Randle's first bit of postseason action in nearly two years after he was forced to miss last year's tournament with the Knicks due to a shoulder injury that ended his last Manhattan tour prematurely.
Randle, of course, was one of the headlining exports of the trade that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, as he and Donte DiVincenzo were sent north shortly before training camps opened. Despite a rollercoaster season, Minnesota secured the sixth and final automatic playoff spot on the Western bracket and dispatched a Laker group led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James in five showings.
With its first-round win secured, Minnesota is currently awaiting the winner of the quarterfinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in part two.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!