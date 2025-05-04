Star Wars Day: Which Episodes Match the Knicks?
Some New York Knicks fans may "have a bad feeling" about their upcoming playoff series with the Boston Celtics ... but rebellions are built on hope.
The Knicks will get May 4, Star Wars Day, to rest before engaging what many in Manhattan no doubt view as an evil Empire. Star Wars Day, of course, celebrates the long-running sci-fi/space opera franchise created by George Lucas in 1977. It'll take more than twin proton torpedoes to take down this superweapon, but a fringe contingent—a Manhattan-based Rebel Alliance, if you will—believe that the Force may be strong with the Knicks thanks to the presence of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more.
In celebration of Star Wars Day, Knicks on SI found the Knicks stars that best correspond with the main nine episodic films of the franchise, known as the "Skywalker Saga" after the protagonist family at the center of it all ...
The Phantom Menace: Cameron Payne
Beneath the relatively lighthearted nature of the Prequel Trilogy's opener (Podracing! Double-edged lightsabers! Jar Jar Binks!) likes the titular phantom menace that gradually reveals himself throughout the series. Many believed that the flashy antics of Darth Maul would yield him as the antagonist's identity, but astute viewers made note of Emperor, then Senator, Palpatine, operating both Maul and the villainous Trade Federation behind-the scenes.
It's hard for the top-heavy Knicks to truly carry a "phantom menace," but the closest option appears to be Payne, who has become the metropolitan depth star in these playoffs. Episode I thus belongs to the Knicks' No. 1: Payne previously starred for the Knicks with a fantastic fourth quarter in the series-opening win over Detroit and, according to Mikal Bridges, the reserve backcourt man is not afraid to turn to the Dark Side when things get particularly dire.
“He’s big on voicing, helping me out," Bridges said of Payne during the Pistons series, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "Sometimes, him calling me some not good names helps, as well. It just feeds off that."
Attack of the Clones: Mikal Bridges
The Knicks will obviously fall short of the 200,000 clone troopers the Kaminoans had ready for the Galactic Republic in Episode II, but a Villanova clone army has nonetheless paved the way to some of their most recent prominent triumphs. That contingent is obviously led by Jalen Brunson while Josh Hart has established himself as a metropolitan staple since arriving from Portland at the 2023 trade deadline.
But the spotlight is firmly placed upon Bridges, another former Wildcat who came to the Knicks in a rare barter with the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges' first tours of Manhattan have been a rollercoaster but he left an impact on the opening round not unlike the one the clone army became known for following their introduction during the Battle of Geonosis. In addition to solid defense on Pistons star Cade Cunningham, Bridges closed things out in style with a perfect 5-of-5 showing in the fourth quarter of the Game 6 clincher.
The respective rises of both Bridges and the clones were brought about through a harrowing price: the Galactic Senate offered emergency powers to then-Chancellor Palpatine (ones that paved the way for the rise of the Galactic Empire) while the Knicks sent away five first-round picks to the Nets to obtain Bridges' services. Fortunately for Manhattanites, there's plenty of time to avoid a similar ending.
Revenge of the Sith: Mitchell Robinson
Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy may carry a polarizing reputation but Ewan McGregor's portrayal of original hero Obi-Wan Kenobi is almost unanimously adored. The prequels led fans to gain a whole new respect for Kenobi (portrayed by the late Alec Guinness in the original films), who endures an emotional and physical beatdown in Episode III.
Had he been given any time to rest, Kenobi undoubtedly would've joined Robinson on the injured list after grueling duels with both Count Dooku and General Grievous. That, of course, doesn't prevail with the Republic-turned-Empire's betrayal that leads to the near-wipeout of the Jedi Order and the loss of his apprentice Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side. Like Robinson and New York, however, Kenobi and the Force prove to be a lasting pair, leading to eventual redemption and triumph that wins Anakin in the final stages of the original saga.
Robinson, back in action after missing the first 58 games of the season due to lingering ankle woes, may not have a fallen apprentice to deal with (current Celtic Kristaps Porzingis obviously doesn't count) but Kenobi's lasting connection to The Force mirrors his continued devotion to the Knicks. At seven seasons, Robinson has been in Manhattan for a de facto eternity and his presence has been cited as a difference-maker in the anticipated bout with Boston.
A New Hope: Jalen Brunson
Perhaps this one hardly needs explanation, but, like Luke Skywalker before him, Brunson has impressed in the early stages of his journey, all while carrying massive expectations and working toward greater goals.
Brunson has yet to conquer the (Boston) Empire but has destroyed the looming Death Star that was a dreadful Knick playoff drought. For his efforts, Brunson earned his own ceremony over the offseason, one where he was bestowed the metropolitan captaincy. The geekiest of Knicks fans could perhaps compare it the heroes' welcome that awaited Luke, Han Solo, and Chewbacca on Yavin IV after silencing the superweapon.
Three years in, Brunson is firmly entrenched into the Knicks' battle, much like Luke was forever connected into the Rebellion's fight after leaving Tatooine. He has earned some form of postseason vindication with three consecutive opening round victories, but now comes the more difficult stories of the saga. As Guinness' Obi-Wan told Luke on board the Millennium Falcon, Brunson has taken his first steps into a larger world.
The Empire Strikes Back: P.J. Tucker
After escaping the cave of the monstrous wampa on the icy world of Hoth, Luke is visited by a Force-induced vision of the late Obi-Wan, who advises him to go to Dagobah system to continue his Jedi education through the teachings of the seasoned master Yoda. Tucker, in the midst of his 14th season, may serve a similar role as he's set to appear on the Knicks bench for the rest of this postseason run
While Yoda appeared in only in Episode V's second act and two additional scenes in the Original Trilogy's ensuing finale, he gained a large fanbase and Tucker has appeared to have fulfilled a similar destiny in Manhattan. Knicks fans routinely called for the 40-year-old to make an on-floor appearance and Tucker's de facto proteges have routinely expressed their appreciation for Tucker's wisdom.
“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Josh Hart said on an episode of the "Roommates Show." “I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”
Return of the Jedi: OG Anunoby
Anunoby may wear one of the most bittersweet championship rings in NBA history: he was a part of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship run but did not take the floor in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors due to an emergency appendectomy.
The medical bug found Anunoby again last postseason, as a hamstring strain sustained in round two against the Indiana Pacers was more or less than the beginning of the end for the second-seeded Knicks' playoff run.
In other words, Anunoby is not unlike Luke and the Rebels entering Episode VI: the Alliance was reeling from the tragic events of "Empire" and mustered just enough forces to stage a last stand against a rebuilt Death Star. Anunoby has more than a Battle of Endor to look forward to—a sizable contract extension ensured that—but returning from injury to face the postseason demon is perhaps exactly how Luke, rehabilitated after losing his hand in prior film, must've felt when facing another duel with his father Darth Vader.
The Force Awakens: Tyler Kolek
Galactic history repeated itself with the release of the Sequel Trilogy, which proved to be just as polarizing as its prequel predecessors. Despite the relative chaos that came afterward, Episode VII is still generally embraced by the general Star Wars public, even if the script felt too similar to that of "New Hope."
It'll be interesting to see how Kolek, the Knicks' fan favorite freshman, progresses further after working similar experiences to those of Rey and Finn, the newly-established protagonists for the galaxy's next generation. Kolek has a familiar journey as a former Big East sensation set to make an impact in the New York backcourt and impressed in his limited stanzas under the watch of experienced mentors like Brunson (who more or less fulfills the Han Solo role in this scenario ... minus, thankfully, the not-so-pleasant reunion with his offspring). Both Star Wars and the Knicks caught fire with unexpected surprises. Will they be able to keep things rolling?
The Last Jedi: Karl-Anthony Towns
Though nowhere near as villainous, Towns could perhaps sympathize with the arc of Kylo Ren in Episode VIII.
The son of Han Solo-turned-latest apprentice of the Dark Side spends most of the Sequel Trilogy attempt to (alas, literally) carve his own path and legacy, which culminates of his usurping of his former master Supreme Leader Snoke, giving him control of the Empire-succeeding First Order. Tired of his connections to the past ("Let the past die ... kill it, if you have to."), Ren embarks on a new reign of terror that brings his mother Leia's Resistance to the brink of annihilation.
Towns' otherwise strong career has faced something similar: no one could fully tell if he or Anthony Edwards was the true face of last season's long-awaited run to the Western Conference Finals and Towns' Knicks tenure will face frequent questions about whether acquiring his talents was worth sacrificing Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. How will Towns respond as his first metropolitan postseason journey continues?
The Rise of Skywalker: Tom Thibodeau
Somehow, Thibs returned.
That could be among the thoughts of some Celtics fans, fans who routinely lauded Thibodeau as a future head coach material during his time as Doc Rivers' right-hand man in Beantown. A fringe interpretation of Thibodeau's return TD Garden could mirror the culmination of Rey's journey: though revealed to be a descendant of the resurrected Palpatine, Rey opts to make her own path on the lighter side of the Force—a journey that any Knicks fan can happily adopt in their eyes.
Even Palpatine himself could offered Thibodeau some hope: postseason defeats have done nothing to deter his proteges' faith in him and he keeps returning for attempts at greater glory, much like Darth Sidious himself frequently appeared to do throughout the Skywalker Saga. Of course ... Knicks fans hope Thibodeau's story carries a different ending.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!