Knicks Star Addresses Controversial Call vs. Pistons
The New York Knicks can officially laugh about it.
New York has officially defeated the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs and the defending champion Boston Celtics now loom in part two.
Downing Detroit didn't come without controversy: Game 4 of the series particularly peeved Pistons fans, who were outraged that Knicks star Josh Hart got away with fouling Tim Hardaway Jr. on the latter's would-be game winning three from the corner. Hart bluntly addressed the situation in a special edition of his "Roommates Show" web series, where co-host Matt Hillman directly asked him about the perilous play.
"I would say hell yeah, I fouled him," Hart said as teammate and co-host Jalen Brunson snickered. "But it's only a foul if the ref blows the whistle. They didn't blow the whistle, so nah, I barely touched [Hardaway]!"
Had the foul been called, Hardaway would've gotten three free throws to adjust the 94-93 score that landed in the Knicks' favor. Game referee David Guthrie admitted that a foul should've been called a postgame pool report from Coty Davis of the Detroit News and the Last Two-Minute report released by the league the following day concurred. Hart previously admitted that he made contact with Hardaway on the shot in question in the immediate aftermath.
With the win, the Knicks went up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and earned the clincher upon returning to Little Caesars Arena four days later.
Brunson teased Hart that the situation was eerily similar to one the Knicks endured in November: back then, Hart was charged with fouling Chicago Bulls shooter Coby White with just over three seconds remaining in a regular season tilt at Madison Square Garden. White would sink the awarded free throw that dealt the Knicks a 124-123 defeat.
In a theory that will hardly appease Hardaway, Hart postulated that had Hardaway not tried to draw a foul, he would've gotten the free throws he desired. Hart got back at Brunson by joking that Hardaway was looking for a foul in same style Pistons fans accused Brunson of engaging in.
"If he just shot the ball, who knows what could've happened," said Hart, who felt there was "more contact" on the Hardaway incident than the one involving White. "The whole series, Detroit was on JB about foul-baiting, and then [Hardaway] decided, at the most important time in Game 4, like ah, let's try this foul baiting thing out and it didn't work, and now they were mad!"
Informed by Brunson that Hardaway would have some "choice words" for him, Hart reiterated that Hardaway had a good series but refused to back down from his theory.
"I wasn't going to be able to contest it if he shot it regular," Hart said. "But it's not a foul if they don't call it, so ... whoo."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!