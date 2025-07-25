Knicks Ace Guard Signing

All Knicks

The New York Knicks received a great grade for a recent signing.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reaches for the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are boosting their offense in the backcourt by signing Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson, 33, was a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Clarkson played his first four seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he reached the NBA Finals with LeBron James in his final season with his original team. In 2020, Clarkson was traded to the Utah Jazz and he's been in Salt Lake City until now.

Clutch Points contributor Caleb Nixon graded the Clarkson signing and gave the Knicks an "A" for bringing him on board.

"The 11-year NBA vet is coming off a season with the Utah Jazz, averaging 16.2 points per game in 37 appearances. He also shot 36.2% from 3-point range, his best since the 2019-20 season," Nixon wrote.

"Clarkson will likely serve as Brunson’s backup, but the guard duo could also find themselves on the floor together quite a bit."

"During Brown’s two full seasons with the Kings, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk played together for roughly 15.5 minutes per game. Brunson, like Fox, and Clarkson, like Monk, are guards who can complement one another for small stints, largely thanks to their three-level scoring abilities."

Clarkson was signed before Brown officially came on board, but there is reason to believe he will be a good fit for the new head coach.

If Clarkson can fulfill Brown's vision as a primary scorer for the second unit, the pairing will turn into a match made in heaven.

Things could go awry, but there's very low risk with Clarkson and it could lead to a massive reward if the Knicks are right in how they think it could go.

