Knicks Add Former G League Coach
The New York Knicks are making an addition to Mike Brown's coaching staff, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"Just In: The New York Knicks plan to add TJ Saint to the organization, league sources told @hoopshype. Saint was previously the head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate for the New Orleans Pelicans," Scotto tweeted.
Saint compiled a 26-40 record with the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans' G League affiliate. He had been with the team since it was located in Pennsylvania as the Erie BayHawks and was part of the move to Birmingham in 2021.
Saint served as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season before becoming the team's associate head coach the following year. Saint was promoted to be the Squadron's head coach in 2022, according to his LinkedIn.
Before his time in the G League, Saint played college basketball at Mercer University in Georgia from 2006-08 and was an assistant coach at Belmont University and Butler University.
In 2014, Saint made his jump from the college ranks to the pros by becoming a video coordinator with the Detroit Pistons, a position he held for four seasons.
In 2018, Saint left the Pistons to join the University of Georgia's staff as their director of basketball strategy.
The Knicks are continuing to build Brown's coaching staff and it remains to be seen what role Saint will hold on the bench. However, his head coaching experience in the G League could make Saint one of the top assistants on Brown's staff.
Brown has already added Chris Jent, who was previously with the Charlotte Hornets, to be their offensive coordinator. Brendan O'Connor, who coached with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, is expected to take charge of the team's defense.
The more experience Brown adds to his Knicks staff, the better off the team will be in the long run. The Knicks don't need to add a bunch of older coaches, but a diversity of experiences is what Brown needs to have a successful staff.
Saint's G League, college and professional experience make him a good addition for the Knicks.
