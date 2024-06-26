Knicks Add PG, Top Defender in Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, where they currently have two picks to work with in tonight's first round.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie curated a mock draft just before tonight's first round, where he has the Knicks trading up with the Phoenix Suns from No. 25 to 22 to select Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek.
"The Knicks have been interested in Kolek throughout the season, league sources tell The Athletic, and it makes sense why. Even with the emergence of Miles McBride as a tremendous backup guard on a bargain deal, the Knicks were often one shot creator short in the playoffs and forced to rely on Jalen Brunson to do everything at all times. In Kolek, the team could envision a long-term backup point guard who might be able to reduce the wear and tear on Brunson," Vecenie writes.
Kolek gives the Knicks a true backup point guard who could set the tone for the second unit. His full four years of college experience makes him more ready for the NBA game than other younger rookies, and it gives them a replacement for Immanuel Quickley, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors back in December in the OG Anunoby deal.
Drafting Kolek also gives the Knicks some flexibility if they were to trade young guard Miles McBride to land them a star player later in the offseason.
The Knicks will then stay pat at No. 24 and take Virginia forward Ryan Dunn, who is considered to be one of the better defenders in the draft.
"Dunn is one of the best defensive players I’ve ever evaluated. He is a genuine All-Defense candidate long-term if his offense becomes sufficient to stay on the court this past season," Vecenie wrote. "He averaged 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while playing for a slow-paced Virginia team. He covers an exceptional amount of ground defensively and is a monster help-side defender. On top of that, he’s incredibly switchable."
Dunn has been linked to the Knicks throughout the pre-draft process and worked out for the team. His defense should impress coach Tom Thibodeau, but he has been rising on draft boards, so there's a chance the Knicks may miss out if he's taken in the top 20.
