Knicks Among Biggest Winners of NBA Free Agency
While it hasn't been the splashiest of offseasons for the New York Knicks so far through the first few days of free agency, it's certainly been a productive time for this group both in their recent roster and coaching decisions in an attempt to position themselves atop the Eastern Conference totem pole for next year.
In just the last few days, the Knicks have not only hired their newest head coach in Mike Brown to lead the way on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, but with two new depth additions in the form of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele as well, ultimately giving New York's second unit a breath of fresh air.
It's so far, so good for the Knicks this offseason after a long-spanning coaching search has finally concluded, and while it's still a bit early to conclude the motions of this offseason, the Knicks' summer moves may have them positioned within a crowd of the NBA's biggest winners in the eyes of some.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently sounded off on some of the Knicks' latest offseason movement, noting New York as among the biggest winners of the summer so far.
"The New York Knicks were just two wins away from the NBA Finals and have only gotten deeper in free agency while the rest of an already weak Eastern Conference has crumbled around them, Swartz wrote, "By switching from Tom Thibedeau to Mike Brown at head coach, the Knicks can now lean into their bench more, a group that has become much better over the last few days."
"Jordan Clarkson, 33, was a surprise addition to the 2025 free-agency class after the Utah Jazz bought him out of his contract," Swartz said. "He'll help keep Jalen Brunson fresh next year and add a much-needed scoring punch to the second unit. Guerschon Yabusele seemed like an obvious target for the San Antonio Spurs to join his French Olympic teammate, Victor Wembanyama. The Knicks were the surprising winners for his services, though, signing him to a very reasonable two-year, $12 million deal."
"New York can comfortably go nine-men deep and now has a coach who will take advantage of this new-found depth."
In a short time, the Knicks have silenced two of the biggest questions encircling this team as the offseason has ensued, not only answering their head coach situation with the hiring of Mike Brown, but also by fortifying the depth behind their starting five with two guys who are proven to be capable rotational pieces, and a par that should be extremely valuable in the playoffs.
Especially in a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Knicks didn't have to get too creative in their work around the edges. They reworked their coaching outlook, brought in a few new contributors in the second unit, and with that, perhaps those moves could be just enough to find a way even further than their Eastern Conference Finals finish this past postseason.
Time will tell if it pans out for the Knicks, but on paper, the offseason is off to a solid start.
