Knicks' OG Anunoby Makes Bold Defensive Claim
Amidst an offensive breakout, OG Anunoby made it clear that his defense wins championships ... or at least late season New York Knicks game.
The Knicks have maintained a top three slot on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket thanks in part to Anunoby taking over the injured Jalen Brunson's offensive duties. Anunoby will bring a streak of eight consecutive games with at least 20 points in the Knicks' weekend doubleheader, which begins on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
But Anunoby hopes his defensive prowess, which was said to draw the Knicks' attention in the first place, is recognized when postseason awards are bestowed later this spring.
“I think I should be on First Team All-Defense. I think I should win Defensive Player of the Year. I’ve always felt that way," Anunoby said as the Knicks prepped for the Hawks on Friday, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "It’s always been a goal to get stronger as the year goes on. I worked really hard. It’s about playing hard and the right way, gearing toward the playoffs — knowing that’s what really matters.”
It's easy to see why Anunoby has had enough of being overlooked: injuries, including ones that denied him a chance to play in the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship run, may have eaten away at his opportunities to impress. That problem is solved this season, as he has played at least 70 games for the first time since his NBA debut in 2017-18.
Defensive voters' regards, however, often turn to the traditional big men on the floor: Anunoby led the Association in steals per game back in 2022-23 and all he got for it was a Second Team All-Defensive nomination as well as a seventh-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year vote, which was ultimately won by Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anunoby quipped that his defensive contributions should be judged by the finest form of vibes: offensive hesitation.
“There’s no stats for [the offensive player calling a screen to avoid you]," Anunoby said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "There’s no stat for picking up a dribble to pass or shot attempts, like holding the other player to no shot attempts, there’s no stat for that. So [voters] can’t really tell. They just always give it to the big men.”
If national voters don't appreciate what Anunoby has brought to the defensive table, his adoring public in New York certainly does. Thanks to his efforts and more, the Knicks survived a dangerous Brunson-free stretch with an 8-6 record.
“It’s been a steady climb all season. It’s probably stood out more with Jalen out because we’ve needed his scoring,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said, per Winfield. “But he’s versatile. Running the floor, attacking the rim, high-volume threes, moving without the ball, he’s playing an all-around game. Those are big pluses.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!