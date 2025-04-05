Knicks G League Coach Praises Rookie Class
The future of New York Knicks got its start off-Broadway.
While no doubt propelled by the efforts of their veteran headliners, the Knicks have have, perhaps surprisingly, enjoyed the efforts of their four-man rookie draft class: Tyler Kolek's recent efforts in place of injured backcourt men have been particularly clutch in recent weeks but Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar Jr. have likewise left their impacts.
All four of them spent time with the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, helping propel the club to a franchise record 35 wins and another win in December's Winter Showcase Cup in Orlando. The end of Westchester's season gave head coach DeSagana Diop a chance to analyze the class and their respective professional futures.
"Tyler Kolek at point guard, everybody wanted to play with that point guard, he's going to get the ball to you," Diop said after Westchester's historic year ended with a 124-118 loss to the Maine Celtics at Westchester County Center. "[Dadiet] got better since he's been here. Kevin didn't play a lot early on, but now he's been good, he had a back to back triple double in Atlanta. They all bought into what we do, and it's been great. It's been great for them to be with us."
Hukporti, who is currently out due to a meniscus injury, and Kolek have earned fleeting stints with the Knicks' primary rotation. Even with injuries offering them those chances, it's perhaps impressive to see them on the floor so often considering head coach Tom Thibodeau's reluctance to use rookies.
McCullar, on the other hand, was a late entrant into Westchester's activities thanks to a knee ailment lingering from his college days, but impressed in his little time, which included, as Diop mentioned, consecutive triple-doubles during a doubleheader against Atlanta affiliate College Park.
Diop had special praise for Dadiet, the Knicks' most recent first-round pick at 25th overall in June. Dadiet's entrance at 19 years old may have raised eyebrows but Diop praised the way the teenage French phenom handled himself in his first professional foray.
"I've been a Pacome fan since he came to the draft workout," Diop said, praising his work in penetration. "I think him playing with us this season was very good for him. I think he got better ... His shot got a lot better, he worked on that a lot. I mean, this guy's a leader for a kid, man. He's got a lot of talent."
In the face of the supposed adversity — full-time Manhattan endeavors, of course, remain the ultimate goal — Diop was particularly proud of the way the Knicks' freshman quartet handled themselves in year one of the job.
"It was great, because the number one thing is, like, they all wanted to be here with us," Diop said. "I started in the G league with the [Texas] Legends, and some guys didn't want to come down. They wanted to be here. They asked to be here. That's the start, right there."
